Abbey Cone Signs with Endurance Music Group

Texas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Abbey Cone is beginning a new chapter in her career after signing a worldwide publishing agreement with Endurance Music Group (EMG).

The announcement comes during a busy year for the rising country artist, who has already released two well-received singles in 2026—“Change The Man” and “That’s Showbiz Baby”—while recently joining Josh Turner on tour.

Raised in a rodeo family in Fort Worth, Texas, Cone has steadily built a reputation for pairing honest, clever songwriting with a growing appreciation for traditional country music. Her latest releases, co-produced by Jack Schneider and Matt Andrews, showcase that evolution while maintaining the sharp wit and storytelling that have become her trademark.

EMG Co-President and Chief Creative Officer Michael Martin reflected on his longtime connection with Cone.

“The first time Abbey and I met was while taking her signing photo at ASCAP when she was 16,” Martin said. “Now, years later, we’re excited to begin this journey together.”

EMG Creative Director Courtney Kruckeberg added that Cone’s versatility as both an artist and songwriter made the partnership an easy decision.

“I’ve been a fan of Abbey’s for several years,” Kruckeberg said. “She’s an incredible writer who can move effortlessly between country, pop and beyond. We’re excited to see what’s ahead.”

For Cone, the deal represents more than simply signing another publishing agreement.

“There was so much synchronicity in the way this partnership came together, and Endurance felt like family from the very beginning,” she said. “I feel truly seen by this team as an artist, a songwriter and a person. Even though this is my fourth publishing deal, in a lot of ways it feels like my first.”

Since moving to Nashville at just 16 years old, Cone has quietly assembled an impressive résumé. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2023 after receiving an invitation from Vince Gill, has appeared at CMA Fest, Stagecoach, and the C2C Festival, and has toured with artists including Kimberly Perry, Mickey Guyton, Josh Turner, Morgan Wade, and Fancy Hagood.

She’s also collaborated with Gill on “Leaving Home” for his 50 Years From Home EP, joined Brittney Spencer for her NPR Tiny Desk performance, recorded a duet with Mat Kearney, and launched her own Nashville writers’ round series, The Pony Show.

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