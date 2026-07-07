Morgan Wade Signs with Warner Records, Announces New Single

One of country music’s most distinctive voices is beginning a new chapter. Morgan Wade has signed with Warner Records Nashville and will kick off the partnership with the release of her new single, “Love’s Insane,” arriving this Friday.

Written entirely by Wade, the song continues the deeply personal songwriting that has become her trademark. Blending vivid storytelling with emotional honesty, “Love’s Insane” explores the lingering pain of losing a relationship that was worth fighting for.

The announcement comes as Wade’s profile continues to grow. In addition to her success on the road and in the studio, she recently appeared on the hit television series Dutton Ranch, introducing her to an even wider audience. Like the character she portrayed on screen, Wade’s music has never been afraid to confront life’s hardest moments, earning her a reputation as one of country music’s most authentic storytellers.

Since breaking through with her critically acclaimed 2021 debut Reckless, Wade has carved out her own lane in Nashville. The album’s standout hit, “Wilder Days,” became her first country radio success and introduced listeners to a songwriter unafraid to pair vulnerable lyrics with powerful, rock-tinged country arrangements.

She has continued that momentum with the releases of Psychopath, Obsessed, and The Party Is Over (recovered), building a catalog that tackles addiction, mental health, heartbreak, resilience, and self-discovery with remarkable honesty. Drawing from country, rock, and Americana influences, Wade has become one of the genre’s most compelling artists, attracting both traditional country fans and listeners well beyond Nashville.

With a new label partnership in place, Wade is preparing to release more music later this year, including her highly anticipated fifth studio album. She’ll also spend much of the summer on the road, continuing to bring her emotionally charged live performances to audiences across the country.

For an artist who has always followed her own path, the move to Warner Records Nashville signals another exciting step forward as Morgan Wade continues to establish herself as one of the most fearless singer-songwriters in country music today.

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