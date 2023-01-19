Red Street Records Signs Singer/Songwriter Ryan Larkins
Front row (L-R) - Dan Crockett - Chairman/Owner, Ryan Larkins, Jay DeMarcus CEO/Owner Back row (L-R) - Alex Valentine - General Manager, Andy Elliott - Sr. VP Promotion, Kelly King - Sr. Dir. A&R/Publishing, Harrison Sokoloff - Dir. A&R/Publishing

Red Street Records Signs Singer/Songwriter Ryan Larkins

Jerry Holthouse January 18, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 13 Views

Red Street Records Chairman and Owner Dan Crockett and Owner and CEO Jay DeMarcus announced today the signing of singer-songwriter Ryan Larkins to the Red Street Country roster.

“We could not be more thrilled to add Ryan Larkins to the Red Street Country roster,” Jay DeMarcus said. “I believe Ryan has a once in a generation voice and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”

“I’m overly grateful for the opportunity to continue to be who I am, record the music I want to record and sign with a label that completely understands all that,” Larkins said. “Huge thanks first to my family at home and the family at Red Street Records, Jay (DeMarcus), Alex (Valentine), Kelly (King) and Dan Crockett and super excited to begin the next chapter of my musical journey!”

“Ryan Larkins’ God-given gift achieves what Country music has always done best; great story telling with an epic voice,” shared Kelly King, Senior Director of A&R. “It’s truly an honor and privilege to work along side an artist with Ryan’s level of talent.”

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Gabby Barrett Goes Platinum

Gabby Barrett has the top streaming song total to date by a female artist currently …