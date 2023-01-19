Red Street Records Signs Singer/Songwriter Ryan Larkins

Red Street Records Chairman and Owner Dan Crockett and Owner and CEO Jay DeMarcus announced today the signing of singer-songwriter Ryan Larkins to the Red Street Country roster.

“We could not be more thrilled to add Ryan Larkins to the Red Street Country roster,” Jay DeMarcus said. “I believe Ryan has a once in a generation voice and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”

“I’m overly grateful for the opportunity to continue to be who I am, record the music I want to record and sign with a label that completely understands all that,” Larkins said. “Huge thanks first to my family at home and the family at Red Street Records, Jay (DeMarcus), Alex (Valentine), Kelly (King) and Dan Crockett and super excited to begin the next chapter of my musical journey!”

“Ryan Larkins’ God-given gift achieves what Country music has always done best; great story telling with an epic voice,” shared Kelly King, Senior Director of A&R. “It’s truly an honor and privilege to work along side an artist with Ryan’s level of talent.”