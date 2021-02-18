Ray Stevens To Release 4 Brand New Albums

Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens may have just turned 82, but to him, age is just a number. Today the ever-energetic Stevens revealed he’s planning to release four brand new albums over the course of the next few months.

Stevens recently returned to Curb Records to bring his music to fans across the globe. The GRAMMY Award-winning singer, through Curb, will begin digitally dropping the new material this month with the release of Great Country Ballads on February 26. Additional releases throughout the spring include Melancholy Fescue (High Class Bluegrass) on March 26, Slow Dance on April 23, and Nouveau Retro (What’s Old Is New Again) on May 21.

“I’ve been working in my recording studio for the last few years recording songs that I’ve heard all through my life,” explains Stevens. “These new recordings are the ‘soundtrack of my life,’ so to speak. I had a great time making these records and I hope others will enjoy them too.”

On Great Country Ballads, Stevens pays tribute to timeless songs of the genre in his own unique way, while on Melancholy Fescue (High Class Bluegrass), he takes the idea he explored with “Misty” to new heights as he gives a bluegrass treatment to songs you’d never expect to be performed that way, and then adds symphonic strings and chorale. Slow Dance gives Stevens’ take on classic love songs of the yesteryear. With Nouveau Retro (What’s Old Is New Again), he takes very familiar, favorite songs and presents them in a brand new, completely different way.

Stevens and Curb are also planning to release all four new albums in a special edition box set, Iconic Songs of the 20th Century (The Soundtrack of Our Lives), available for purchase on June 18.

Track Listings:

Great Country Ballads

1. Please Help Me, I’m Falling (In Love With You)

2. Crazy

3. City Lights

4. I Can’t Stop Loving You

5. Bouquet of Roses

6. Room Full of Roses

7. Your Cheatin’ Heart

8. Crying Time

9. I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love With You)

10. Making Believe

11. Sweet Dreams

12. ‘Til I Get It Right

Melancholy Fescue (High Class Bluegrass)

1. Ruby/Ruby Baby (medley)

2. Pretty Woman

3. In The Still of The Night / In The Still of The Night (medley)

4. At This Moment

5. Twilight Time

6. Unchained Melody

7. Spring Is Here

8. Sophisticated Lady

9. People

10. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

11. Goin’ Out of My Head

12. MacArthur Park

Slow Dance

1. Only You (And You Alone)

2. Unforgettable

3. Make Believe / It’s Only Make Believe (medley)

4. The Great Pretender

5. I’ll See You In My Dreams

6. (Swaying To The Music) Slow Dancing

7. Answer Me

8. Stardust

9. As Usual

10. Dream

11. This Is All I Ask

12. What A Wonderful World

Nouveau Retro (What’s Old Is New Again)

1. April In Paris

2. Blue Moon

3. Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine)

4. Lay Me Down (Roll Me Out To Sea)

5. Cry Me A River

6. Mountain of Love

7. Talk To Me

8. Young Love

9. Indian Love Call

10. No, Not Much

11. You Don’t Know Me

12. Always Chasing Rainbows / Over The Rainbow (medley)