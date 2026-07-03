LISTEN: Ian Munsick’s New Single, “Cutthroat World”

One of Nashville.com’s favorites, Ian Munsick just released of his new single, “Cutthroat World,” available now. The new track offers another preview of Munsick’s upcoming album, The Mountain Goat, arriving August 21 via WEST TO THE REST RECORDS/Triple Tigers Records. Written by Munsick alongside Wynn Varble and Jay Knowles, the song trades the pressures of modern life for the peaceful streams and rugged landscapes of the Rocky Mountains.

“Fishing has always found its way into country music, but you’ve never heard a fishing song like this one,” Munsick said. “‘Cutthroat World’ casts you out into the rivers of the Rockies in escape of the savage, money-driven society so many of us have to deal with during the work week. If you’re like me, the only kind of cutthroat you want to work with is a trout. It’s about time country music had a fly-fishing anthem.”

Produced by Munsick alongside Jeremy Spillman and Mike Robinson, the 15-track album showcases the singer-songwriter’s versatility. In addition to co-producing the project, Munsick played nine instruments throughout the record, including acoustic and electric guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, piano, bouzouki, and even kazoo, while also contributing background vocals and programming.

The release of The Mountain Goat will be accompanied by a busy week of events. Munsick will launch his collaboration with legendary western apparel company Schaefer Outfitter on August 18, featuring custom pearl snap shirts, outerwear, hats, and graphic tees inspired by his western lifestyle.

Munsick is also expanding beyond music with the upcoming opening of the Ian Munsick Cowboy Bar & Western Grill inside The Landmark Hotel & Casino in Deadwood, South Dakota. Scheduled to open September 18, the venue will celebrate country and western music with classic honky-tonk décor and both indoor and outdoor performance stages.

With its mountain scenery, fly-fishing imagery, and unmistakable western spirit, “Cutthroat World” continues Munsick’s mission of bringing authentic Rocky Mountain country music to a growing national audience.

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