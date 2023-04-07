PREMIERE: Rising Star Sabrina Ponte’s “Rodeo Heart”

Rising star, Miss Greater Gibson County, and possibly the next Miss Tennessee, Sabrina Ponte is releasing her new single “Rodeo Heart” today exclusively on Nashville.com.

You can listen to the single here.

Produced by Dallas Jack at Record One, and written by the newly signed Mary Kutter and Sabrina Ponte, the powerful team has created a unique country sound for Sabrina Ponte to run with on this single.

“Rodeo Heart” is the perfect single about falling in love with the kind of person you didn’t expect. They bring you into their world and make you want to be a part of it. Sabrina shares, “Rodeo Heart to me is ‘your not so average country song about the girl who isn’t quite country but sure does love it.’” With lyrics like, “I’m not even country, but he’s making me wanna be,” Sabrina sings about something a lot of ladies can relate to – falling head over heels for a cowboy and the joys that come with it.

She was recently crowned Miss Greater Gibson County and will be competing to win Miss Tennessee.

Sabrina Ponte is a recording artist, model, actress, and humanitarian. She showed promise in her future beginning at a young age, actively participating in her church choir, theater, and opera. Her passion for music would eventually lead her to graduate from the New England Conservatory of Music while in high school and go on to graduate Berklee College of Music.

Sabrina is a woman of immense talent; in addition to singing, she is also a signed model/actress, as well as had success in the Miss America Organization, and is currently competing in the Miss USA organization. In the end, Sabrina seeks to make a difference within her community, and she uses the power of music to reach that goal. Sabrina is incredibly passionate about giving back and has helped to fundraise thousands of dollars for The Children’s Miracle Network, women’s scholarships, and organizations that help to feed the hungry in Tennessee. Sabrina is also an active member of the Nashville Symphony Chorus.