PREMIERE: Josh Rennie-Hynes’ “Morning Stars” (Acoustic)

Jerry Holthouse January 20, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 7 Views

Australian native, now Nashville-based indie-pop artist Josh Rennie-Hynes’ latest single “Morning Stars” continues his progression into a more electronic sound (listen below), but he’s premiering his acoustic version right here on Nashville.com. (listen above) It’s the second single to be released from his forthcoming LP Light/Shade and it just dropped today. (Jan. 19)

“I recorded this live version here in Nashville at Stager Microphones, they’re a company/studio owned by Adam Stager up in Madison. It’s a dope space with lots of handmade and vintage gear. I’d just bought the 12 string that I used for this video and it’s a beauty so I wanted to use it for this recording. I write most of my songs stripped back either on guitar or piano so it feels right to take it back to a stripped down version.

Around the time I wrote this song I was diving into a lot of space movies such as Interstellar, Prometheus and Ad Astra. I was trying to imagine how an astronaut would feel leaving the Earth and their family behind for the first time, so I was focused on that sentiment. The song is also a reflection on how fast life can sometimes move and trying to savour those little moments before they pass us by.

I wrote this song with my friend and collaborator, Kyle Henderson. I’ve worked with Kyle on my last three Albums and it’s been a great partnership and friendship over the last few years. We met right before covid hit in 2020 and basically spent a lot of lockdown and beyond holed up making music every day.

I moved to Nashville four and half years ago from Australia and I honestly had no expectations. I love Nashville, it’s been really good to me. I’ve met a lot of talented people and I’ve never lived somewhere that is so openly collaborative and with shows going down every night. I’ve written and recorded a lot of music these last few years and I’m gearing up to start releasing it next year (2023) I don’t think I could’ve had the output I’ve had or made the friendships I’ve made had I not been living here in Nash. To be a part of the creative ethos here is pretty special.

Stay tuned to Nashville.com for more on this rising star in the future.

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Mitchell Tenpenny Tickets! Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Feb 3-4, 2023

Mitchell Tenpenny Launches Tour, Releases Video

Riser House/Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville’s Mitchell Tenpenny premiered the official music video for “We Got …