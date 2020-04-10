PREMIERE: Abby Reign’s “Louder”

Up and comer Abby Reign is exclusively premiering with her first single and music video “Louder” today right here on Nashville.com. (watch above) Reign is a Country Girl with a Rock edge and she loves tattoos and changes her hair color often to match her fun-loving moods and attitude. Her musical influences include Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Paramore, My Chemical Romance and Carrie Underwood. While Reign’s vocal skill and talent is her instrument of choice, she also plays percussion. Reign’s energy seems to come from her determined spirit (not just her favorite drink Redbull chased with sour gummies). The singer grew up in small town Nebraska, but is now proud to call Nashville home. Her mission with her music is to raise awareness and break the stigma of mental health issues. She wants “Louder” to be seen and heard as her “mental health” love song to everyone. “Louder” was a personal project for Reign who suffers from depression and wanted to be able to share a positive aspect of recovery which is finding your voice.

“I love creating music that is real, and can really grab at someone’s emotions. I believe music is a major form of art & expression, and the lyrics in a song can save someone’s life. Music did that for me many times, and I just want to return the favor.” said Reign. Find out more about her here.