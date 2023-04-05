Imagine if Taylor Swift rocked, imagine a female Eddie Van Halen, imagine songwriting chops like Liz Rose and Jeffery Steel combined and you have Jax Hollow. Nashville.com is proud to premeire Jax Hollow’s “Ethereal Emerald,” the third single on her sophomore album “Only the Wild Ones,” which is out today. (Watch and listen above) The track is a driving Southern rock song with a country edge that showcases Hollow’s impressive virtuosic guitar playing skills, as well as her talent as a singer-songwriter.

“‘Ethereal Emerald’ started as a Zeppelin-y, blues guitar riff I’d been holding onto for a while, and became a mash-up of different changes and feels. Though, it’s more focused on energy, light and excitement. The guitar solo is certainly my favorite part! I’d been wrestling with the words for the chorus for a while. I had only the melody and specific hits as an instrumental at first, but I finished the chorus after receiving a custom green colored guitar from Michael Wagener as a birthday present. Its name? The Emerald Lady. Is it a love song about a guitar? Maybe” says Hollow.

Recorded at The Sound Emporium and Music Row’s Sienna Studios with some of Nashville’s finest musicians, including drummer Matt King (Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne), bassist Lex Price (k.d. lang, Miranda Lambert), and Tim Galloway (Joshua Hedley, Cody Johnson) on rhythm guitar and banjo, “Ethereal Emerald” truly comes to life. Hollow says, “What an incredible experience, in one of the best studios in the world.”

“Ethereal Emerald” is a standout track on “Only the Wild Ones,” and keep your eye on Hollow, she’s a star in the making.