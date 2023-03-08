Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival Reveals Lineup

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is revealed its 2023 lineup today (3/8), with the annual festival to return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee on September 23 & 24. The Lumineers and The Black Crowes will headline on Saturday while Zach Bryan and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are set to cement Sunday’s performances. Tickets for the 2023 festival go on sale tomorrow (3/9) and include two-day GA, two-day VIP, single-day GA, single-day VIP and parking passes. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. CT at PilgrimageFestival.com. Tickets will be tiered with limited quantities available at each price level, and fans can lock in early and save.

The upcoming festival will mark Pilgrimage’s ninth year and also features artists including The Head And The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo and more on Saturday and Ashley McBride, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The War and Treaty and Patrick Droney and more on Sunday.

The lineup was revealed on The Nashville Sign, an iconic local billboard towering above Nashville’s “Gateway to Midtown” (the corner of Broadway and West End) that highlights major events and reflects the vibrant spirit of Music City.

Pilgrimage is produced by Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan and has established itself as a music and cultural festival, highlighting area creators of all kinds including chefs, artisans, jewelers, brewers and more at the Americana Music Triangle Experience, Makers Village, Craft Beer Hall and additional areas for festivalgoers to experience.

