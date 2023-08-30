Peter Frampton Coming To The Ryman

Peter Frampton will continue the Never Say Never tour with a string of November shows. The tour will make a stop right here in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium and you can GET TICKETS HERE!

“I wanted to thank all who came to the Never Say Never tour this summer. I can’t thank you enough for your love and encouragement at every show!” says Frampton. “*Breaking news* I am going to be continuing the tour in November. I’m just a glutton for enjoyment and hope you can come see us.”

Tickets will be available at 10 A.M. local time on Friday, September 1 at frampton.com. The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Frampton, whose spring tour announcement was unexpected by fans. The legendary musician announced a farewell tour four years ago after a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, but with the aptly named Never Say Never Tour, Frampton is back, appearing on stages across America.

“At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. Much love, Peter.”

Additionally, Frampton’s historic performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall will be released as a live album on September 1st. The record features nine live performances with Frampton’s long-standing band of Rob Arthur, Adam Lester, Dan Wojciechowski and Steve Mackey, and includes tracks “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do?” and more. The legendary performance is currently streaming on PBS as part of their Pledge Drive.

In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM’s TEC Awards in 2019 and his album All Blues was #1 for fifteen weeks on Billboard’s Blues Chart. In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, his autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list, and his 2021 album Frampton Forgets The Words was released to widespread critical acclaim.