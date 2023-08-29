Jon Pardi Scores His Sixth Career No. 1

Capitol Records Nashville Singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi earns his sixth career No. 1 this week with “Your Heart Or Mine.” Written by Justin Ebach, John Pierce, and album co-producer Bart Butler, “Your Heart Or Mine” is the follow-up to his No. 1 hit “Last Night Lonely” off Pardi’s from his project Mr. Saturday Night. Earlier this year, Mr. Saturday Night earned an ACM Album of the Year nod, Pardi’s third consecutive nomination in category as both artist and producer. Pardi celebrates his sixth chart-topper ahead of his Mr. Saturday Night Tour kicking off in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 28.

In April, Pardi received a first-of-its-kind-invitation in front of thousands of screaming fans at California’s Stagecoach Festival – a video message from Opry member and Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson officially inviting Pardi to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Pardi, who will be the only California native within the Opry ranks, is set for his induction on Oct. 24. Watch Pardi’s Stagecoach invitation above. Tickets are on sale now for all Opry 2023 shows at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.