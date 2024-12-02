Parmalee Scores Their 5th #1 Single

Parmalee, Country radio’s most played band of 2023, scored their 5th #1 single with “Gonna Love You.” (listen above) This marks the 4th consecutive #1 single for the band, who performed the song on Good Morning America and The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year.

“Having ‘Gonna Love You’ go #1 is special in so many ways,” the band said. “We took a shot with a song completely different from the previous three (we released), and it really connected. Also, this was the song we needed to help tell our story and ultimately film the music video. As difficult as it was on the video set, it was a way to move on, and now we can all celebrate this song and how far we’ve come.”

The North Carolina natives recently performed at the “Concert For Carolina” benefit, which raised more than $25 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Parmalee is comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass), and lifelong friend Josh McSwain (guitar/keyboard).

While the band is winding the year with another chart-topping single, they are already prepping for their recently announced “Fell In Love With A Cowgirl” Tour, which kicks off February 13 in Madison, WI. The tour, featuring special guest Avery Anna, will conclude on March 22 in Edmonton, AB, Canada.

“With new music coming early next year, there is energy and excitement around us and our whole team,” said lead singer Matt Thomas. “We wanted to bring that energy to our fans as soon as we could, so we decided to do a headline tour starting in Feb 2025. We’ll bring the party back to some of the cities we played on the Kane Brown tour as well as some cities we’ve never been to. Can’t wait to kick off 2025 with the Parmlee Famalee.”

