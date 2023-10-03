Parmalee Scores Forth Number One

Parmalee continues their streak of consecutive #1 singles with “Girl In Mine,” which topped the Country Aircheck/Mediabase radio chart this week. With four total and three consecutive in as many years, Parmalee has more #1 singles than any other group in country music in that timeframe.

“It’s a beautiful thing when fans start to really connect with a song, and you feel the energy every night when they’re singing it back to you,” said lead singer Matt Thomas. “Every #1 is special, but this one is for the fans.”

“Girl In Mine” follows their 2022 #1 record-setting, “Take My Name,” which was Billboard’s Most Played Country Song of 2022, and the #1 Platinum hit “Just The Way” with Blanco Brown. The band first topped the charts with a song inspired by their home state, “Carolina.”

Parmalee recently released their extended album For You 2, which features five new songs including “Girl In Mine,” written by Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Casey Brown, Travis Wood.) The other new tracks on the 18-song collection include “Gonna Love You” (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Abram Dean, Andy Sheridan), “Is It Just Me” – (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson), “Boyfriend” (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps) and “Wish You Never Loved Me” (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Andy Sheridan).

The band recently wrapped a 19-city tour with Grammy Award winning group Train. With a full slate of shows to finish out 2023, Parmalee will soon turn their attention to 2024’s “In The Air” Tour with Kane Brown.