LISTEN: Wynonna Judd & Trisha Yearwood, “Cry Myself To Sleep.”

Today, Grammy-award-winning artists Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood released their reimagined version of The Judds’ iconic song “Cry Myself To Sleep.” Written by Paul Kennerley, the track serves as the second single off A Tribute To The Judds, the highly anticipated compilation record in celebration of the beloved duo’s 40th anniversary, to be released on October 27 on BMG.

Originally released in 1986 as the fourth single off the best-selling album Rockin’ With The Rhythm, and reproduced by Cactus Moser, “Cry Myself To Sleep” serves as a soulful and powerful new take on the critically acclaimed track. Blending the elements of Funk, Rock, and Country into the song, these once in a generation dynamites infuse their own sound while remaining true to the original record. (listen above)

“I was absolutely delighted when Trisha showed up at the studio on the farm to record ‘Cry Myself To Sleep’ with me. We have known each other for years, but have never worked together. In today’s world of technology, artists often don’t get to be in the same room as the other person to record a song. It was so refreshing! I am thrilled with the song, and I cannot wait to sing it live with her,” said Wynonna Judd.

“Getting to be a part of celebrating Judds music is such an honor. I’m a true fan, and singing with Wynonna has been a dream come true! I’m proud to be a part of honoring the music that Naomi and Wynonna created,” said Trisha Yearwood.

A Tribute to The Judds brings together the music industry’s biggest power players across genres, revering the original music of The Judds into a powerful homage of their discography.