Parker McCollum Goes Gold On “Handle On You”

MCA Nashville recording artist Parker McCollum’s rise continues with the RIAA Gold certification of his current hit single, “Handle On You.” (listen above) The track is his fastest growing single to date, surpassing 120 million global streams and currently Top 5-and-climbing at country radio. Yesterday, McCollum was presented with a plaque by UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe and RIAA’s Jackie Jones to commemorate the accomplishment.

“Another Gold record – what an awesome thing to be able to say,” shares McCollum. “I can’t thank the fans enough for always showing up. Y’all keep this whole thing going and I couldn’t do it without you.”

“Parker McCollum is a redefining, culture shaping artist,” shares Mabe. “At a time when star power is being undervalued and streaming metrics are crowned king, Parker proves that you can have, and be, both. Parker is a very important artist for the future of country music and we are beyond blessed that he is helping define our next era of country music at Universal Music Group Nashville.”

“The RIAA is excited to share in this incredible accomplishment with Parker, his team and everyone at UMG Nashville,” shares Jones. “RIAA certifications are earned solely based on what the fans are choosing to listen to. Seeing this song get certified so quickly is a true testament to the impact Parker has on his fans.”

The track is the lead single from his forthcoming album, Never Enough, out May 12 and available to pre-order here.