Big Loud Records Signs Charles Wesley Godwin

Big Loud Records announced today the expansion of its artist roster, signing Appalachian country-folk original Charles Wesley Godwin.

“I’m thrilled to partner up with Big Loud Records for this next chapter of my career. Their enthusiasm and belief in my music matches that of my family, friends, bandmates, and team,” Godwin says. “Ultimately that is what is most important. It’s been an unbelievably good experience getting to know Seth (England), Nate (Yetton), and the entire Big Loud staff. I’m so excited for what’s ahead and can’t wait to share new music with the world.”

“We’re honored to be partnering with Charles Wesley Godwin in this capacity,” Big Loud Partner / CEO Seth England shares. “I first heard about Charles last year from my brother Eric; fatefully, the timing aligned perfectly with when our company was exploring endeavors in alternative genres, branching out into Americana, indie, folk, roots, and more. I was blown away immediately by Charles’ undeniable talent, grit, songwriting ability, and distinct perspective; it truly sets him apart. Big Loud is excited to stand proudly with him and his team as we launch a new chapter for our company and bring this body of music to the world.”

“The most important thing to Charles was finding a partner who would fully support his artistic vision. Big Loud is clearly committed to that and their passion for Charles’ music is unmatched,” True Grit Management founder Arthur Penhallow Jr. notes. “We look forward to working with them during this exciting next phase of his career.”

“Charles Wesley Godwin is a force to be reckoned with as a songsmith, in the studio, and on stage,” Big Loud Records VP of A&R Nate Yetton adds. “We are more than fortunate that Charles would trust Big Loud Records with this incredibly exciting new chapter in his exploding career. The best is yet to come for him.”

Born, raised, and living in the foothills of Morgantown, West Virginia, Godwin’s mountainous baritone brings Appalachian Americana to life. Influenced by craftsmen like Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, Ryan Bingham, Willie Nelson, Chris Knight, and more, his two already released LPs, Seneca and How the Mighty Fall, showcase an artist born at the cross section of blue-collar sensibilities, cinematic country-folk soundscapes, and sharp-minded songwriting.

Godwin’s year ahead is packed with headline club show dates as well as support slots on tours with GRAMMY-nominated chart-topper Zach Bryan and country outlaw Cody Jinks. The closest he will be to Nashville as far as we know is Chattanooga on March 29 and 30th at the The Barrelhouse Ballroom.