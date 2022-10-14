Outlaws Donate $25,000 To MusiCares

Last week in Nashville, Henry Paul of southern rock favorite The Outlaws, continued the band’s annual tradition of donating to MusiCares, a non-profit established by the Recording Academy that provides financial assistance for medical expenses to uninsured musicians.

Paul presented a $25,000 check to Alicia Warwick, Senior Executive Director of the Recording Academy’s Nashville Chapter.

“Our commitment to this cause has raised over $100,000 in the past six years and we will continue to support MusiCares as we move forward,” explains Paul. “We’d like to thank the Robert E. & Marie Orr Smith Foundation for their generous support, our charity manager, Lori Eyler and friends for their hard work, the Four Horsemen Society for their ongoing contributions and Outlaws fans everywhere. Together we are making a difference.”

The southern rock legends, The Outlaws have celebrated triumphs and endured tragedies to remain one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the genre.