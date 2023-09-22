Flat River Band Sings Tribute To Radio

Drawing from cherished memories of their upbringing, Flat River Band celebrates the lasting impact of radio with their newest single, “God Bless the Radio,” available everywhere today. (listen above)

Written by Chad Sitze of Flat River Band and produced by Grammy Award-winner Tre’ Corley, the song encapsulates treasured memories from the trio of brother’s earliest memories growing up in Southeast Missouri. From spending nights perched on their truck’s tailgate to tune into WSM radio broadcasts, to hosting their own family band radio shows, and presently, residing in Middle Tennessee remaining dedicated listeners of Bill Cody, “God Bless the Radio” offers an anthemic tribute to the influence of radio on their lives.

The band’s previous single, “Wings of a White Dove,” was released in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month during May 2023. After experiencing tragic losses of friends and family, the band was inspired to write “Wings of a White Dove,” to raise awareness for mental illnesses.

The lyrics, which were written by Flat River Band, brothers Andy, Chad and Dennijo, paint a hopeful picture about getting through hard times with the one you love. When it came time to create the captivating video for the tune, the brothers said, “with the over-saturation of content online we wanted to try to do something to make the viewer watch it again and listen to the lyrics.”