Miranda Lambert Reveals Ella Langley Collaboration on New Album

Miranda Lambert is giving fans another preview of her new album Crisco, arriving October 2 via MCA Nashville. Lambert has revealed that Ella Langley joins her on “Snakeskin Boots,” the album’s opening track, which will make its world premiere at Country radio on October 2.

“Snakeskin Boots” kicks off Crisco with a cinematic, retro-Western feel inspired by the late ’60s and the attitude of Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang.” The song tells the story of a woman making her getaway, combining old-school Western swagger with a sound that wouldn’t feel out of place in a Quentin Tarantino movie—or on a dance floor.

The collaboration also brings together two artists who have developed a close creative relationship over the past several years. Lambert has played an important role in Langley’s rapidly rising career as a mentor, co-writer and co-producer.

Lambert co-produced Langley’s acclaimed Dandelion project and joined her on the album’s “Butterfly Season.” Lambert also co-wrote and co-produced Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” which recently made history as the longest-running No. 1 song by any artist or song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lambert was also recently recognized with seven CMA Award nominations, including nominations connected to her work with Langley.

“We wrote ‘Snakeskin Boots’ with Ella in mind. She and I are kindred spirits, and when we were working on her album, I realized how many retro influences we share,” Lambert says. “To me, this song is kind of Thelma and Louise if they didn’t drive off the cliff. It’s two badass women getting away with something, and she’s the perfect partner for that.”

The track sets the tone for Crisco, a 12-song album that finds Lambert exploring the musical influences that have shaped her while putting her own spin on country’s history and its connection to disco.

The album moves through heartbreak and hope, highways and honky-tonks, rhinestones and roller skates, giving Lambert room to embrace all sides of her artistry—from storyteller and traditionalist to wanderer, romantic, troublemaker and dreamer.

Lambert also brings another heavyweight guest to the album, with Chris Stapleton appearing on “A Song To Sing.”

Crisco Track List