Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” Makes Country Music History

Ella Langley has reached another extraordinary milestone with “Choosin’ Texas,” the blockbuster hit that has become one of the biggest country songs of the year—and one of the most successful songs in chart history.

The 6x Platinum smash has spent an incredible 23 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-running No. 1 hit in U.S. Spotify chart history. The song has also dominated the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 41 weeks, spent 23 weeks atop Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, 34 weeks at No. 1 on Country Streaming Songs, 18 weeks at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales and three weeks at No. 1 on Country Airplay.

With more than 1.6 billion streams worldwide and over 2.8 billion TikTok views, “Choosin’ Texas” has moved well beyond the country charts. Its instantly recognizable hook has become part of the cultural conversation, inspiring everything from social media trends to unexpected performances and references across sports, gaming, fashion and entertainment.

The song even made its way to The Tonight Show, where Jimmy Fallon and Matthew McConaughey joined The Last Bison for a bluegrass version.

The song’s impact has extended far beyond the United States. Langley recently became the first country artist in more than 20 years to reach No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart, while “Choosin’ Texas” became the longest-running No. 1 in UK country radio history.

The song has also become the longest-running No. 1 single by a female artist in Canada and by a country artist in Australia. Langley became the first solo female country artist to reach No. 1 on the Netherlands Airplay chart.

Closer to home, “Choosin’ Texas” has already earned two Academy of Country Music Awards and an American Music Award, while currently earning three CMA Award nominations and four MTV Video Music Award nominations.

The song’s cinematic music video, which has surpassed 86 million views, was co-directed by Langley alongside Wales Toney and Caylee Robillard. The visual captures the song’s themes of hometown ties, complicated love and the pull between the past and present.

Co-written by Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor, “Choosin’ Texas” was produced by Langley, Lambert and Ben West.

For Langley, the song’s unprecedented success represents more than a collection of records—it’s a reflection of the connection she has built with fans around the world.

With “Choosin’ Texas” continuing to break records and Langley adding new milestones to an already remarkable career, the song has officially become much bigger than a country hit. It’s a defining moment for one of Nashville’s rising stars.