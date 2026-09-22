Tedeschi Trucks Band Brings “Future Soul” To Nashville

GRAMMY Award-winning powerhouse and a Nashville.com favoritete Tedeschi Trucks Band is bringing its legendary blend of blues, soul, rock and roots music to Nashville for a special two-night run at The Truth on October 16 and 17.

Led by husband-and-wife duo Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, the acclaimed 12-piece ensemble is touring behind its sixth studio album, Future Soul, an 11-track collection that showcases the band’s expansive musicianship while pushing its sound into new territory.

Produced by Mike Elizondo and co-produced by Trucks, Future Soul was recorded at TTB’s own Swamp Raga Recording in Jacksonville, Florida, as well as Phantom Studios in Gallatin, Tennessee. The album follows the band’s ambitious 2022 conceptual quadruple album, I Am The Moon, and the 2025 live release Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live at LOCKN’).

With songwriting contributions from Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Mike Mattison, Gabe Dixon and Tyler Greenwell, Future Soul draws from a wide range of influences, including funk, rock ’n’ roll, blues, soul and punk. The result is a deeply collaborative record from one of roots music’s most celebrated ensembles.

A Nashville Must-See

Tedeschi Trucks Band has built a reputation around its world-class musicianship and powerful live performances—and Nashville audiences will get two chances to experience the band when it takes over The Truth this October.

The band’s impressive résumé includes a GRAMMY Award for Best Blues Album for its 2011 debut, Revelator, multiple Americana Music Honors & Awards nominations and four Blues Music Awards for Band of the Year.

TTB has also sold out Madison Square Garden and performed more than 20 shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks were also featured performers at the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors, where they helped celebrate Bonnie Raitt, the Grateful Dead and others. In 2025, the full band took the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Joe Cocker, performing an all-star tribute alongside Nathaniel Rateliff, Teddy Swims, Cyndi Lauper, Bryan Adams, Chris Robinson and more.

Nashville is no stranger to the band’s sound, and with Future Soul adding another dimension to TTB’s already deep catalog, these two October performances should be a showcase of the band’s extraordinary musical chemistry.

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Susan Tedeschi – Guitar, vocals

Derek Trucks – Guitar

Mike Mattison – Guitar, vocals

Gabe Dixon – Keys, vocals

Brandon Boone – Bass

Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell – Drums, percussion

Isaac Eady – Drums, percussion

Mark Rivers – Vocals

Alecia Chakour – Vocals

Kebbi Williams – Saxophone

Emmanuel Echem – Trumpet

Elizabeth Lea – Trombone

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The Truth — Nashville, TN

October 16 & 17, 2026