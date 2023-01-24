Nickel Creek Back After Nine Years

GRAMMY Award-winning trio, Nickel Creek—mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins—will release Celebrants, their first new album in nine years, March 24 via Thirty Tigers. Ahead of the release, the new song, “Strangers,” is debuting today. Watch the band perform the song above.

Of the song, Thile shares, “This song is an exploration of the ostensibly rewarding but often awkward, even excruciating act of catching up with an old friend. Can the connection be reforged? Should it be?”

Their fifth studio album, Celebrants marks a return for the beloved trio and explores the inherent dynamics of human connection. Across the 18 tracks, the trio addresses love, friendship and time with lyrics both poetic and plain-spoken, as they see bridges built, crossed, burned and rebuilt. Recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, the album was produced by longtime collaborator Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Grace Potter, Weezer) and features Mike Elizondo on bass.

Of the project, the band reflects, “This is a record about embracing the friction inherent in real human connection. We begin the record yearning for and pursuing harmonious connection. We end the record having realized that truly harmonious connection can only be achieved through the dissonance that we’ve spent our entire adult lives trying to avoid.”

In celebration of the release, the band will perform three very special sold-out shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium this spring on April 27, 28 and 29.

CELEBRANTS TRACK LIST

1. Celebrants

2. Strangers

3. Water Under the Bridge, Part 1

4. The Meadow

5. Thinnest Wall

6. Going Out…

7. Holding Pattern

8. Where the Long Line Leads

9. Goddamned Saint

10. Stone’s Throw

11. Goddamned Saint, Reprise

12. From the Beach

13. To The Airport

14. …Despite the Weather

15. Hollywood Ending

16. New Blood

17. Water Under the Bridge, Part 2

18. Failure Isn’t Forever