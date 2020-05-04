“Nashville Hockey Song” Released For Tennessee Hockey Fans

SNG Music is releasing the “Nashville Hockey Song,” a new ringtone available now for purchase on iTunes. All proceeds will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, whose needs for food have more than doubled in recent weeks.

SNG Managing Partner and long-time hockey fan, Gary Reamey, along with songwriters Zarni de Vette and Steve Leslie, came together to create the new ringtone to offer a new anthem for hockey lovers throughout Tennessee, while benefiting their hometown community, as well.

“All of us at SNG Music are big fans of the work that food banks do to help those in need,” says Reamey. “My family and I are also big hockey fans, so we wanted to give Tennessee hockey fans something to get excited about during these challenging times all of us are facing.”

To purchase “Nashville Hockey Song” ringtone, click HERE.