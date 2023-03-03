Morgan Wallen Celebrates Record Release With Free Concert

Morgan Wallen’s third studio album One Thing At A Time – which has already notched seven Top 10 Billboard Hot Country songs ahead of its release – is available today on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records.

The 36-song album combines all of Wallen’s musical influences, running the gambit in both sound and subject. Showcasing his wide-ranging influences and creativity – he interpolated The Allman Brothers’ “Midnight Rider” – showcased on “Everything I Love;” a sample of Young Thug’s “Lifestyle” interpolated on “180 (Lifestyle);” plus featured collaborations with Eric Church on “Man Made A Bar,” HARDY on “In The Bible” and ERNEST on “Cowgirls.” Furthering the connection to his roots, Wallen’s sister, Ashlyne Wallen, sings harmony on “Outlook.”

Beginning the album with “Born With A Beer In My Hand” (When I was puttin’ ’em down, they put me through hell / Put some scars on some trucks, myself as well) and finishing with “Dying Man,” (Codeine it got Elvis / Whiskey it got Hank / I always thought somethin’ like that / Might send me on my way / But you took hold of me / Like only a woman can / And gave one good reason to live / To a set on dying man) Wallen toggles between sin and salvation, with a lot of life covered between tracks 1 and 36.

“This record is as personal and honest as I know how to be, and represents my journey over the past two years,” shares Wallen. “I loved being back in the studio making new music and I’m super excited to see what my fans think because this is for you guys.”

Wallen will celebrate the release of One Thing At A Time with fans tonight at a free concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. With the NHL’s Predators away for a game, the stars aligned for the ACM, CMA, and American Music Awards winner to return to the arena that housed three consecutive sold-out shows on his 2022 Dangerous Tour for one night only, once again filling its stands.

One Thing At A Time has yielded two No. 1 singles at country radio: 2x Platinum “You Proof,” which spent just 14 weeks at radio before hitting No. 1 – eventually returning to the top of the charts for a record-breaking ten non-consecutive weeks to become the longest-leading No. 1 in Country Airplay Chart history – and Platinum-certified current two-week No. 1 “Thought You Should Know,” co-written by Wallen alongside Nicolle Galyon and Miranda Lambert. Wallen’s latest release, “Last Night,” left Billboard opining “Morgan Wallen Draws A Winning Five Card Hand” as the superstar claimed the top spot on all five Billboard country charts upon its release – marking the first time an artist has done so since 2019. “Last Night” is currently rising at pop radio, while “One Thing At A Time” is off to the races at country radio.

Wallen has continually released music since 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which remains Billboard’s longest running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist with 108-and-counting total weeks spent in the Top 10 (eclipsing Adele’s 21 and Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA).

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time track listing (songwriters listed in parentheses):

1. Born With A Beer In My Hand (Morgan Wallen, Zach Abend, Michael Hardy)

2. Last Night (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak)

3. Everything I Love (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

Contains interpolation from “Midnight Rider” written by Gregg Allman, Robert Kim Payne

4. Man Made A Bar (Feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, Larry Fleet, Brett Tyler)

5. Devil Don’t Know (Travis Denning, Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis)

6. One Thing At A Time (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen)

7. ’98 Braves (John Byron, Josh Miller, Travis Wood)

8. Ain’t That Some (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass)

9. I Wrote The Book (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Cameron Montgomery)

10. Tennessee Numbers (Jordan Minton, Blake Pendergrass, Travis Wood)

11. Hope That’s True (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

12. Whiskey Friends (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Jonathan Hoskins, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

13. Sunrise (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass)

14. Keith Whitley (Thomas Archer, Brad Clawson, Jared Mullins)

15. In The Bible (Feat. HARDY) (John Byron, Jeff Garrison, Jon Hall, Ben Johnson, Geoffrey Warburton)

16. You Proof (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

17. Thought You Should Know (Morgan Wallen, Nicolle Galyon, Miranda Lambert)

18. F150-50 (Jared Mullins, John Pierce, Ben Stennis)

19. Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby) (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

20. I Deserve A Drink (John Byron, Devin Dawson, Jacob Durrett, Hillary Lindsey)

21. Wine Into Water (John Byron, Matt Jenkins, Blake Pendergrass)

22. Me + All Your Reasons (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

23. Tennessee Fan (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman)

24. Money On Me (Michael Lotten, Blake Pendergrass, Matt Roy)

25. Thinkin’ Bout Me (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak)

26. Single Than She Was (John Byron, Ben Johnson, Ryan Vojtesak)

27. Days That End In Why (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Driver Williams)

28. Last Drive Down Main (Jerry Flowers, Ryan Hurd, Michael Lotten)

29. Me To Me (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

30. Don’t Think Jesus (Jessi Alexander, Mark Holman, Chase McGill)

31. 180 (Lifestyle) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, Mark Holman, Blake Pendergrass, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

Contains interpolation from “Lifestyle” written by Arsenio Archer, London Holmes, Dequantes Lamar, Bryan Williams, Jeffery Williams

32. Had It (Rocky Block, Alex Eskeerdo Izquierdo, Ryan Vojtesak)

33. Cowgirls (feat. ERNEST) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, James Maddocks, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

34. Good Girl Gone Missin’ (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, James Maddocks, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

35. Outlook (Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jeff Hyde)

36. Dying Man (Ben Johnson, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Thompson)