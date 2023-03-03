Boy Named Banjo To Make Opry Debut

Mercury Nashville band Boy Named Banjo announces its debut on the Grand Ole Opry. The Nashville-raised five-piece band, which is a fusion of contemporary country, American and folk-rock stacked on a foundation of bluegrass, will make its debut on Tuesday, March 21. The Opry appearance will come just days after Boy Named Banjo releases their latest song, “Whiskey Dreams,” on March 17. Also, today, a vinyl reprint of the band’s EP, Circles, is available for pre-order in a new, exclusive ‘whiskey smoke’ color. A limited number of signed vinyls are available and will be released on March 31.

“Playing the Opry is definitely a huge milestone for us,” said Barton Davies. “As native Nashvillians, we have always viewed the Opry stage with the utmost respect. It’s the pinnacle of country and bluegrass music and we are truly honored to be a small part of its history.”

The band, which has been together in some iteration since members were in high school, includes Barton Davies (banjo), Ford Garrard (bass/standing bass), Sam McCullough (drums) Willard Logan (mandolin, acoustic/electric guitar) and William Reames (acoustic guitar/harmonica). Reames and Logan played in a middle school garage rock band together, but it wasn’t until Reames met Davies in high school that Boy Named Banjo started taking shape. Garrard and McCullough joined later and together the five guys comprise the band Boy Named Banjo that we know today.