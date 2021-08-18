Mitchell Tenpenny To Headline Ryman For The First time

Mitchell Tenpenny is happy to announce his headlining tour for this fall, TO US IT DID TOUR, beginning on September 23 soon after the release of his new EP Midtown Diaries out September 10. The EP contains his new radio single, “Truth About You,” which became the second most added at country radio this week with 17 first-week stations. The TO US IT DID TOUR will feature opener Drew Green and will hit 12-cities including Mitchell’s hometown of Nashville, Tenn. on October 10. The tour will route alongside Mitchell’s special guest dates on Chris Young’s “Famous Friends 2021 Tour” and two dates on Dierks Bentley’s “Beers On Me Tour.”

“It’s been so much fun getting back to live shows this summer,” said Mitchell. “I’m grateful for all the technology that allowed me to stay in touch with my fans and to stream performances in the last year, but nothing can replace LIVE music. It feels so good to see all the places we get to play this fall and we are stoked about the shows with Chris, and Dierks, too because we love the opportunity to make new fans!”

Mitchell’s 10-10 date at the Ryman Auditorium will mark the first time he has headlined the iconic venue, (buy tickets here) a childhood dream that will soon be a fulfilled bucket list item. A portion of the concert proceeds from the October 10 concert will go to the 10Penny Fund which provides inspiration and supports programs that help build community, motivate patients and encourage healing for people facing cancer and their loved ones. Mitchell created the 10Penny Fund in 2018 in response to his own personal experiences dealing with his father’s cancer and what his family learned through the process.