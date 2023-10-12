Mitchell Tenpenny Raises $92,322.50 For 10Penny Fund

Riser House/Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville Platinum-selling artist Mitchell Tenpenny was joined by industry, friends and fellow artists yesterday for his second annual Cornhole Tournament held in the parking lot of Sony Music Publishing on Music Row. The event raised $92,322.50 for Mitchell’s 10Penny Fund which was created in 2018 after losing his father to cancer a few years earlier. He talked to Music Row last week about the event and why he’s dedicated to helping the families of cancer patients. Read It Here.

In addition to Mitchell, CMT’s Cody Alan, Jordana Bryant, Ryan Charles, Steven Curtis Chapman, Ashley Cooke, CMT’s Carissa Culiner, Devin Dawson, Adam Doleac, Filmore, Reid Haughton, LANCO, Meghan Patrick, Michael Ray, Lily Rose, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and Matt Stell were among the celebrities vying for the champion’s bracket. Mitchell’s good friend, label mate and duet partner Chris Young stopped by the event as well. The winning cornhole team was Mitchell and Devin Dawson.

Mitchell partnered with several companies this year who expressed interest in helping raise money to support the 10PennyFund. Mitchell participated in an in store yesterday at David Yurman in Nashville who donated 10% of their store sales on Monday totaling $20,900; Gladwell Orthodontics is set to donate $50 for every patient that begins orthodontic treatment in the month October contributing $21,000 and Love Your Melon created a custom M10 beanie and is donating 100% of the net profit from those sold on www.mitchell10penny.com available while supplies last.

The second annual Cornhole event was made possible by these sponsors: A Village of Flowers, Bold As Love photobooth, Brocoff Photography, Bourbon Happenstance Whiskey, Castlerock Asset Management, Circle Network, Cocktail & Key, Compoveda Tequila, DJ Blake, For Any Occasion Rounds, Gladwell Orthodontics, Kelsey Rae Designs, LED Marquee, Lennon and Luxe, Liquid Death, The Magic Factory, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Red Bull, Red Light Management, Sean O’Halloran, Sony Music Nashville, Southern Events Party Rentals, Swanky Balloon Co., Tennessee Titans, Twisted For Sugar and Uncommon James and Sony Music Publishing for once again hosting the event.

To donate and learn more, click here.