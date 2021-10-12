Mitchell Tenpenny Fulfills Lifelong Dream At Ryman

Mitchell Tenpenny fulfilled a lifelong dream on Sunday night as he headlined a sold-out hometown show at the Ryman Auditorium. The concert was a part of his TO US IT DID TOUR which runs through December. The tour features opening guest Drew Green.

Surprise appearances at the Ryman included RCA Records Nashville multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young who performed their new collaboration “At The End Of A Bar” from his Famous Friends album, country duo Seaforth who joined for their duet with Mitchell on “Anything She Says,” and Mitchell’s longtime girlfriend two-time CCMA Female Artist of the Year Meghan Patrick played “Wild As Me” with Mitchell singing harmony. Fans attending the pre-show VIP event were treated to a surprise duet performance of “Get That All The Time” with platinum country star RaeLynn off her latest release, Baytown.

Mitchell’s appearance at the Ryman on October 10 (Ten Ten) is a purposeful and intentional date on his tour schedule. After losing his father to cancer several years ago, Mitchell has plans to create an opportunity every year on October 10th to bring awareness and raise funds for his 10Penny Fund. Founded in 2018, the 10Penny Fund provides inspiration and supports programs that help build community, motivate patients, and encourages healing for people facing cancer as well as their loved ones. $32,500 from the concert’s VIP experience is going to the 10Penny Fund.

Mitchell’s TO US IT DID TOUR is in part a celebration of his new EP Midtown Diaries that the Tennessean calls, an ‘eight-track collection that makes emotional songcraft a priority over party anthems and chasing modern country trends.’ Mitchell shared stories about growing up with the paper and “this thing about Nashville, this warmth, this peace of mind I’ve always had here. I think that magic, whatever that is, is what’s drawing people here.”