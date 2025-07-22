Miranda Lambert Scores Biggest Streaming Debut of Her Career

Miranda Lambert is striking a powerful chord with fans. Her latest single, “A Song To Sing,” a collaboration with fellow country powerhouse Chris Stapleton, has officially earned the biggest streaming debut of Lambert’s career.

In just its first week of release, the track has racked up over 3.3 million U.S. streams and 4.3 million global streams, surpassing the impressive benchmark set by Lambert’s “Wranglers,” the lead single from her Postcards From Texas project, which dropped in May 2024. “A Song To Sing” also boasts over 27,000 in U.S. track consumption, and it’s already making waves on the charts—debuting at No. 1 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart.

Co-written by Lambert, Stapleton, Jesse Frasure, and Jenee Fleenor, the soulful and evocative track is also off to a strong start at country radio, landing at No. 20 on the Country Airplay chart—a fitting milestone for the most awarded artist in ACM history.

The song arrives during what is already a landmark year for Lambert. Currently out on her I’m The Problem Tour, she’s hitting stadiums and major festivals across the country this summer. In addition to her headlining run, Lambert is using her platform to give back: she recently announced Band Together Texas, a benefit concert aimed at raising funds for The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation. The event will support recovery efforts following the devastating floods that swept through her home state earlier this month.

