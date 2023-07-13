Mick Flannery Signs With Oh Boy Records

Today, Irish singer-songwriter Mick Flannery announced his signing to John Prine’s Oh Boy Records, making him the first international artist to join the label’s roster.

Flannery also announced fall tour dates kicking off on September 21 at the annual Americanafest in Nashville, TN.

Regarding the signing, Flannery stated: “I can hardly believe that my latest album will be released on John Prine’s label. I have loved John Prine’s songs for a long time now. That those who John loved and trusted have put their faith in me is something I will never forget.”

Fiona Whelan, who was born in Ireland herself stated, “Oh Boy Records continues to be the home label for singer songwriters who are dedicated to their craft. The body of work created by my husband, John Prine, remains our North Star when making decisions about the artists we bring onto our label. Mick Flannery is arguably one of the best songwriters to emerge from Ireland’s long and storied history of writers, poets and musicians. I couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Mick, as the first international signing, to our Oh Boy Records family. John was proud to be part of the music community on Ireland’s western coast and I know he would be proud of this new partnership with Mick and his team.”

A former Stonemason renowned for his singular voice and immediate songwriting, switched his craft from rock to words, and became a household name in Ireland. His second studio album White Lies went platinum in Ireland, and was nominated for the Choice Music Prize. His recent duets album with Susan O’Neill saw another Choice Music Prize nomination, and became the best-selling independent record in Ireland in 2021. Flannery’s debut album Evening Train is currently in development as a stage musical, due to be back on the stage later in 2024.

The label will release Flannery’s forthcoming album Goodtime Charlie (listen to title track above), set for release on September 15 via Oh Boy Records. His eighth studio album features songwriting and performance collaborations with luminary artists such as Valerie June, Tianna Esperanza, Anaïs Mitchell, Ana Egge, Justin Stanley, Adam Landry, Andrew House (Christy Skulls) as well as longtime collaborator Tony Buchen.

Recorded in Cork with old friend, drummer and producer Christina Best, and featuring long time musical companions Alan Comerford on guitar and Mikey O’Connell on bass, Goodtime Charlie fluently expresses the layered aspects of the human condition, its flaws, triumphs, and uncertainty.

The title track for the upcoming album was recently released alongside a moody music video– a modern pop jam with lush textures and a vintage touch. Listen to the song here and Watch the music video here.

On the track Flannery stated, “For a while I had a barter system going with a Jiu Jitsu black belt. I would tutor him on songwriting for a while and then he’d beat the shit out of me. It was a good deal.” He said, adding, “Not a very serious song about a gambler who is liable to do anything at any time, as long as it’s a goodtime.”