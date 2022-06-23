Marcus King Debuts “Lie Lie Lie”

Marcus King today announced the release of “Lie Lie Lie,” the latest preview track from his forthcoming solo album, Young Blood. “‘Lie Lie Lie’ for me captures the spirit of this record.” King shared. “You can feel how natural the vibe was in the studio. This track showcases each player’s energy, it shines a light on the production and the SOUND of Easy Eye Sound. At the two-and-a-half-minute mark the band locks into a groove that becomes a sonic representation of why I do what I do! I LIVE for that feeling!”

Accompanying the song release, King released a live video, created at Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound Studio, it features acclaimed musicians including Chris St. Hilaire on drums and Nick Movshon on bass. Watch it above.

King’s tales of excess, salvation, break up and addiction, draw on some difficult and personal moments. Despite challenging personal circumstances, King has made his most accomplished work to date. One of his biggest fans, Dan Auerbach, exclaimed. “Music runs so deep in Marcus’s blood he might not even realize how born to do this he is. He’s the real deal.”

King has been an outlier from the very beginning. A fourth generation musician from Greenville, SC, who learned guitar at age 3 from his blues rock musician father Marvin King. He navigated troublesome school years to quickly become known as one of the most promising young artists of our time. He followed his breakout success with The Marcus King Band, with his Auerbach produced 2020 solo album debut, El Dorado. It garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Americana Album” and critical praise from The New York Times to NPR’s Weekend Edition With unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show, King has sold out historic venues from The Beacon to The Filmore. He has opened for Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathaniel Rateliff and graced the bills of Stagecoach, Fuji Rock, Rock Werchter and more. He also recently launched his own custom Gibson guitar and signature Orange guitar amplifier, the MK Ultra, which sold out before it even hit the stores.

King will be taking his stadium sized sound to esteemed venues across the U.S, including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. GET TICKETS HERE. Neal Francis and Ashland Craft support select dates, and the tour is hosted by comedian Dean Del Ray.