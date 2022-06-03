Marcus King Announces Headline Tour With Nashville Stop

Marcus King recently announced a massive headline US tour, with dates through September and October 2022 supporting the release of his forthcoming solo album, Young Blood. He will be taking his stadium sized sound to esteemed venues across the U.S, including two nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Neal Francis and Ashland Craft support select dates, and the tour is hosted by comedian Dean Del Ray. BUY TICKETS HERE.

King stated, “This fall tour is going to be our biggest one YET. It has been a long time in the making, playing some of our favorite venues in the country bringing a FULL night of Rock n Roll, love and laughs! Can’t wait to bring this show to your town.”

King also dropped an heist movie themed official music video for new album Young Blood’s first single “Hard Working Man” – WATCH ABOVE. The Tarantino inspired clip, stars King as a hard working man just trying to make an honest buck, who gets embroiled in a web of violence, motivated by money and a mysterious love interest. The video soundtracks King’s guitar playing and soulful singing.

Forthcoming album, Young Blood, was produced by Dan Auerbach and will be released August 26 on Rick Rubin’s American Records/Republic Records. Pre-order available here: https://MK.lnk.to/youngblood