Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt Set For Ryman Show

Lyle Lovett is set for a new run of fall tour dates with renowned singer-songwriter John Hiatt. Performances will feature arrangements of various Lovett originals from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June, which represent a more reflective side of Lovett’s present-day life. General on-sale begins July 21 at 10 a.m. local time, visit lylelovett.com to purchase tickets.

Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett’s live performances are always welcomed here in Nashville and you can get tickets for his stop at the Ryman Auditorium, August 14 (with his large band) right HERE.

Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, 12th of June was released last year on Verve Records. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Lovett was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.