Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Certified RIAA Platinum

CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ new version of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy Award-winning song, “Fast Car,” has been certified RIAA Platinum, just 16 weeks after it was released. In celebration of the milestone, a new live performance video for the song—filmed earlier this spring during Combs’ sold-out show at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium—is debuting today. (Watch above)

“Fast Car” is from Combs’ new album, Gettin’ Old, and continues his success at radio as it is #1 on both the Mediabase/Country Aircheck and Billboard Country Airplay charts this week—its third consecutive week atop the Billboard chart. This is Combs’16th consecutive #1 single at country radio. Garnering over 337 million global streams to date, “Fast Car” is also currently #2 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—was released earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here). This is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You.