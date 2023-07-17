LISTEN: Brothers Osborne’s “Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet”

Brothers Osborne just announced the upcoming release of Brothers Osborne, their self-titled fourth studio album, available September 15th via EMI Records Nashville. Brothers Osborne is available for pre-order in all formats here, as the duo share an additional track, “Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet,” available now.

TJ Osborne shares, “we’ve always had a lot of mystery intentionally around the things we have done, but with this album, we decided to be all in. And doing that reminded me of what it was like when I first started playing music, when it was an outlet for my angst or just a way to have fun.”

John adds “since our last record, we’ve been very forthcoming with who we are. By acknowledging TJ’s personal life and my mental-health struggles, we are more ourselves creatively and publicly than we’ve ever been.”

For their self-titled release, the brothers enlisted Mike Elizondo to produce, entrusting him with curating his own band of studio musicians, including Paul McCartney’s drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. behind the kit. Miranda Lambert provides the LP’s sole guest vocals on “We Ain’t Good at Breaking Up,” after co-writing the song with Brothers Osborne and Jesse Frasure.

The brothers co-wrote every song on the album, including their chart-climbing current single “Nobody’s Nobody,” penned with Elizondo and Kendell Marvel, capturing a message of inclusion and acceptance.

Look for Brothers Osborne right here in Nashville at the Ascend Amphitheater on Oct. 7, 2023. GET TICKETS HERE!

“We are always pushing ourselves, always evolving and not afraid to change,” John says. “But at the end of the day, we are also who we are.”

“This is a defining record at this point in our career, where we needed to put it all on our shoulders,” TJ says. “And we did. Like it was when we were growing up, it’s just John and me.”

Brothers Osborne Track Listing:

1. “Who Says You Can’t Have Everything” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard)

2. “Nobody’s Nobody” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Mike Elizondo, Kendell Marvel)

3. “Might As Well Be Me” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder, Julian Bunetta)

4. “Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder)

5. “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller, Mike Elizondo)

6. “Love You Too” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure)

7. “New Bad Habit” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

8. “We Ain’t Good At Breaking Up” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert)

9. “Back Home” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

10. “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jaren Johnston, Lee Miller)

11. “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jamie Hartman)