Luke Combs Breaks Nissan Stadium’s Attendance records

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs broke Nissan Stadium’s two-day and single-day concert attendance records this past weekend in Nashville with over 95,000. The two-day record comes as Combs added an unprecedented surprise second show on Friday, which was announced only one week prior. In recent years, Titans stadium has been home to such acts as Beyoncé, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift to name a few.

Reflecting on the shows, Combs shares, “Music City…Man, when I moved here, I just wanted an opportunity to be around music in any capacity, so I never could have dreamed of a weekend like this, especially with a last-minute notice of the Friday show to the fans but they showed up…just like they always do. Nashville, thank you. I’m glad to call this home.”

Additionally, Gary Gersh, President of Global Touring and Talent at AEG shares, “This only further confirms what we have always known: Luke is a monumental talent whose voice and music continues to find a larger and larger audience. We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of such an extraordinary career.”

Furthermore, Ashlee Stokely, Tennessee Titans Vice President of Stadium Events & Experience, adds, “Nissan Stadium is ‘Nashville’s Biggest Stage,’ and we are thrilled to kick off our summer concert season with record breaking attendance at the 2023 Luke Combs tour. The energy and excitement in the stadium was electric as Luke delivered an unforgettable show in Music City.”