LISTEN: Tanya Tucker’s “Kindness”

Tanya Tucker, who, earlier this week, became the newest inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, will release her new album, “Sweet Western Sound,” June 2 on Fantasy Records. Ahead of the release, the album’s lead track, “Kindness,” is out today (listen above).

Produced once again by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, Sweet Western Sound reunites the award-winning trio following the release of Tanya’s landmark 2019 album, While I’m Livin’. Her first new album in 17 years, While I’m Livin’ reintroduced Tanya to a new generation and went on to win the GRAMMY for Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song, “Bring My Flowers Now.”

In addition to songs by Tanya, Carlile and Jennings, the album features contributions from Bernie Taupin, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, JT Nero, Billy Don Burns and Craig Dillingham as well as a voicemail-generated rhyme from Tanya’s hero and close friend, the late great Billy Joe Shaver, which opens and closes the album.

“Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I’m excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor,” says Tanya. “It’s ALWAYS a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn’t know if we’d be working together again on a new album after While I’m Livin’!! But we did it! Lots of new things we did this time and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we’re MAGIC together, and I’m starting to believe her!!!!”

In celebration of the release, Tanya will return to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium this spring for two special shows on June 3 and 4. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 7 at 10:00am CT. GET TICKETS HERE.