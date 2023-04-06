Amy Grant & Vince Gill Announce Their Christmas Residency

One of Music City’s most treasured traditions will return in 2023 with Amy Grant and Vince Gill’s beloved “Christmas at the Ryman” residency. The 12-concert run is scheduled for December 13-14, 16-17, 19-20 and 22-23 and will once again feature matinee performances of the beloved show. Openers for all “Christmas at the Ryman” shows will be announced at a later date. GET TICKETS HERE!

“’Christmas at the Ryman’ has become one of our favorite holiday traditions,” shares Grant. “This is our 13th year doing these shows and it is always so special to celebrate the season with you all. We can’t wait to create more holiday memories this year.”

The shows have been serving as the ultimate holiday tradition for many years, with music fans from across the country and around the world coming to the historic venue to take in the sweet sounds of two of Nashville’s most cherished performers. In years past, the husband-and-wife duo have filled the show with Christmas favorites such as “Let It Snow,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Tennessee Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”

2023 Amy Grant & Vince Gill – “Christmas at the Ryman” Dates

December 13 at 7:30pm

December 14 at 7:30pm

December 16 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

December 17 at 3:00pm & 7:30 pm

December 19 at 7:30pm

December 20 at 7:30pm

December 22 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

December 23 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm