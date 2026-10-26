Billy Strings added another major honor to his already impressive résumé Sunday night, taking home Entertainer of the Year for the fifth time at the 37th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.
Strings previously won the IBMA’s top honor in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025.
It was also a big night for East Nash Grass, which took home two awards just two years after being named New Artist of the Year. The Nashville-based group won Album of the Year for All God’s Children and Instrumental Group of the Year.
Trey Hensley earned Song of the Year honors for “Can’t Outrun the Blues,” while Sierra Hull added another trophy to her collection with her eighth Mandolin Player of the Year award.
The 2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were held at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with bluegrass legends Sam Bush and Sierra Hull serving as co-hosts.
From veteran artists to some of the genre’s rising stars, the awards celebrated another year of bluegrass music.
Check out the full list of 2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards winners below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Billy Strings
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Authentic Unlimited
INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
East Nash Grass
SONG OF THE YEAR
Can’t Outrun the Blues
Artist: Trey Hensley
Songwriters: Trey Hensley/Bobby Starnes
Producer: Brent Maher
Label: Pinecastle Records
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
All God’s Children
Artist: East Nash Grass
Producers: Jake Stargel/East Nash Grass
Label: Mountain Fever Records
GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Some Day
Artist: Blue Highway
Songwriters: Olive Stockton/Tim Stafford
Producer: Blue Highway/Dan Boner
Label: Down the Road Records
INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Big Daddy Rabbit
Artist: Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (Feat. Nathan Livers)
Songwriter: Nathan Livers
Producer: Michael Cleveland
Label: Yeah, Man Records
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Mason Via
COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Broken Angels
Artist: The Grascals and Dolly Parton
Songwriters: Dolly Parton/Jamie Johnson
Producer: Kent Wells
Label: Billy Blue Records
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Greg Blake
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jaelee Roberts
BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kristin Scott Benson
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mike Bub
FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Andy Leftwich
RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Justin Moses
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Cody Kilby
MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sierra Hull
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
The Devil Went Down to Deep Gap
Artist: Bryan Sutton with Billy Strings
Animator: Pat Bradley, SpringShoe Animation
Producer: Bryan Sutton
Songwriters: John Thomas Crain, Charles Edward Daniels, William Joel DiGregorio, Fred Laroy Edwards, Charles Fred Hayward, and James W Marshall