Billy Strings added another major honor to his already impressive résumé Sunday night, taking home Entertainer of the Year for the fifth time at the 37th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

Strings previously won the IBMA’s top honor in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025.

It was also a big night for East Nash Grass, which took home two awards just two years after being named New Artist of the Year. The Nashville-based group won Album of the Year for All God’s Children and Instrumental Group of the Year.

Trey Hensley earned Song of the Year honors for “Can’t Outrun the Blues,” while Sierra Hull added another trophy to her collection with her eighth Mandolin Player of the Year award.

The 2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were held at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with bluegrass legends Sam Bush and Sierra Hull serving as co-hosts.

From veteran artists to some of the genre’s rising stars, the awards celebrated another year of bluegrass music.

Check out the full list of 2026 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Billy Strings

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Authentic Unlimited

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

East Nash Grass

SONG OF THE YEAR

Can’t Outrun the Blues

Artist: Trey Hensley

Songwriters: Trey Hensley/Bobby Starnes

Producer: Brent Maher

Label: Pinecastle Records

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

All God’s Children

Artist: East Nash Grass

Producers: Jake Stargel/East Nash Grass

Label: Mountain Fever Records

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Some Day

Artist: Blue Highway

Songwriters: Olive Stockton/Tim Stafford

Producer: Blue Highway/Dan Boner

Label: Down the Road Records

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Big Daddy Rabbit

Artist: Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (Feat. Nathan Livers)

Songwriter: Nathan Livers

Producer: Michael Cleveland

Label: Yeah, Man Records

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Mason Via

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Broken Angels

Artist: The Grascals and Dolly Parton

Songwriters: Dolly Parton/Jamie Johnson

Producer: Kent Wells

Label: Billy Blue Records

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Greg Blake

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jaelee Roberts

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kristin Scott Benson

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mike Bub

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Andy Leftwich

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Justin Moses

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cody Kilby

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sierra Hull

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Devil Went Down to Deep Gap

Artist: Bryan Sutton with Billy Strings

Animator: Pat Bradley, SpringShoe Animation

Producer: Bryan Sutton

Songwriters: John Thomas Crain, Charles Edward Daniels, William Joel DiGregorio, Fred Laroy Edwards, Charles Fred Hayward, and James W Marshall