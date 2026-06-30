RYMAN Steps Forward with “Growing Pains”

NASHVILLE – Some debut albums introduce an artist. Others define one. On Growing Pains, arriving July 31 via Mom + Pop Music, Nashville singer-songwriter RYMAN delivers an emotionally rich collection that blends indie folk, alternative country, and indie pop into a sound all his own. Across 11 deeply personal songs, he explores the uncertainty, hope, nostalgia, and self-discovery that accompany life’s biggest transitions. Those themes come into sharp focus on the album’s lead single, “Undo.”

“When the change is exciting and necessary, it can also leave you feeling uncertainty and the growing pains that come along with it. This song explores the in-between feeling of wanting to hold on to certain moments in life while also knowing you’re meant to keep moving forward. There’s definitely nostalgia in it, but there’s also a lot of hope.”

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Born and raised in Nashville and named after the city’s legendary Ryman Auditorium, music has been part of his story from the very beginning. Long before he ever stepped into a recording studio, he was creating melodies almost instinctively.

“I’ve been coming up with melodies ever since I can remember, literally,” he says. “At three years old, I was humming or singing lyrics and not knowing where they came from.”

That creative spark quickly became an obsession. After teaching himself piano as a teenager, RYMAN was writing, producing, and recording original music within a year, eventually signing with a New York independent label at just 15 years old.

Following high school, he enrolled at Belmont University, but traditional classrooms couldn’t compete with Nashville’s songwriting rooms and recording studios. Before long, RYMAN left college behind, choosing instead to bet on his instincts and pursue music full time.

That decision is paying off.

Produced alongside Hunter West, Jake Finch, and Collin Pastore, the 11-song Growing Pains collection captures an artist confidently stepping into his own voice while introducing one of Nashville’s most exciting emerging sounds.

Blending indie folk, alternative, and modern pop with the emotional honesty of classic country songwriting, RYMAN affectionately describes the music as “Barn Pop” or “Y’allternative.” The result is a record filled with memorable melodies, vulnerable storytelling, and the kind of authenticity that has become increasingly rare.

Before the album’s release, RYMAN had already begun building a devoted following online with songs like “Lose,” whose emotional openness resonated with listeners and caught the attention of acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Kweller.

“He (Kweller) shot me a DM and said, ‘I don’t know if you’ve ever been on the road before toured, but Jeff Tweedy took me under his wing when I was really young and brought me on my first tour, and I want to do the same thing for you,'” he recalls. “I was blown away, and he acted as a mentor for me.”

Touring alongside Kweller eventually led to songwriting sessions at the veteran artist’s Austin-area studio, where the pair jokingly coined a phrase that perfectly describes RYMAN’s evolving style: “Barn Pop”—or, as they also call it, “Y’allternative.”

That spirit runs throughout Growing Pains.

Built from personal experiences, the album explores change, relationships, nostalgia, uncertainty, and hope. It’s an honest coming-of-age record that balances thoughtful songwriting with infectious indie-pop hooks.

Another standout, “Up In The Air,” co-written with Lauren Hungate, captures the lingering emotions of unfinished endings.

“‘Up In The Air’ was inspired by one of the last times I was on an airplane,” he says. “I watched When Harry Met Sally but only got to the part of the movie where they’ve had a falling out, and you think they’re going to get back together… The plane landed, and I never finished that movie. I thought that was a cool metaphor for not getting closure.”

That same emotional honesty continues on “Told Me Once, Tell Me Twice,” co-written with Charlie Martin and Dominic Martinez, as RYMAN reflects on the slow unraveling of a longtime friendship.

“It’s that moment when you come to the realization that even though that can be uncomfortable, things will be okay with or without them,” he says.

Meanwhile, the understated groove of “Backroads” embraces life’s inevitable transitions while appreciating every mile along the way.

“It is about knowing where things are headed in a relationship, but still wanting to savor every last moment,” RYMAN shares. “If this is the last time we’re going to be together, I’m going to take the longest way home.”

The DIY work ethic behind Growing Pains mirrors RYMAN’s career. Long before signing with Mom + Pop, he funded his music by selling vintage clothing and continues designing upcycled merchandise while steadily building his audience from the ground up.

Outside of his own recordings, RYMAN has become a sought-after collaborator in Nashville’s songwriting community, writing several times each week for other artists. He also co-wrote and sang on Laci Kaye Booth’s 2025 hit “Luck Of The Draw,” which has accumulated nearly 10 million Spotify streams.

His growing reputation has already landed him opening slots for Role Model, Ben Kweller, Joshua Slone, Mon Rovîa, Haffway, and Stella Lefty while earning festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Bourbon & Beyond, Borderland Music Festival, State Fayre, and AMERICANAFEST.

Yet Growing Pains feels like the true beginning.

The album introduces a songwriter with the rare ability to blend Nashville storytelling traditions with contemporary indie production, positioning RYMAN among the most compelling new voices emerging from Music City.

For listeners discovering him for the first time, Growing Pains serves as both an introduction and a promise—an intimate snapshot of an artist embracing change while confidently stepping into the future.

“I’m trying to make music that I’m ultimately happy with,” he says. “I’m doing everything on my end to help it find the right ears, speak to people, and make an impact. I can’t wait for the day when people are buying tickets to come see my show and sing the words back to me.”

With Growing Pains arriving July 31, that day may be much closer than he realizes.

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