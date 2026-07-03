WATCH: Brian Kelley’s “Jimmy Buffett Summer” Visualizer

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Brian Kelley is embracing the carefree spirit of summer with the release of his new single “Jimmy Buffett Summer,” available now via his own Nashville South Records. Along with the song, Kelley has also unveiled an official visualizer that perfectly complements the laid-back, beach-loving anthem.

Co-written for the first time with his wife, Brittney Kelley, the track is a heartfelt tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett and the lifestyle he inspired. Filled with tropical imagery, island dreams, and reminders to slow down and enjoy life, “Jimmy Buffett Summer” captures everything fans have come to expect from Kelley’s signature Coastal Country sound.

“Brittney and I have built a whole lot of life together, and this song feels like another little piece of our story,” Kelley shared. “We’re both huge Buffett fans, and his music has always felt like a reminder to chase the sun, love your people hard, and make memories while you can.”

Produced by Katlin Owen, the breezy new release is packed with Buffett-inspired references, from LandShark beer and marlin fishing to the carefree attitude that made the legendary singer-songwriter a cultural icon. The singalong chorus—“I’m running on rum right now, it’s a Jimmy Buffett summer”—makes it an easy addition to any Fourth of July or beach playlist.

The new release follows Kelley’s spring collaboration with Niko Moon, “B-Y-O-Beach,” and continues a string of feel-good tracks including “Bought A Boat,” “93 In The Keys,” and “Queen Of 30A,” further establishing Kelley as one of country music’s leading voices in the Coastal Country movement.

Fans will also have the chance to catch Kelley live later this month when he headlines another round of his popular SURF POST SESSIONS July 23-25 at the Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Grayton Beach, Florida. Since launching in 2022, the intimate concert series has hosted more than 75 sold-out shows.

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