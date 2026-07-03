Country For A Cause Raises $45,000 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital

One of CMA Fest’s most anticipated annual charity events once again proved the generosity of Nashville’s country music community. Country For A Cause celebrated its 12th anniversary with a sold-out concert at 3rd & Lindsley, raising $45,000 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Hosted by country music veterans T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang, alongside longtime radio personality Devon O’Day, the four-hour benefit featured an impressive lineup of artists who donated their time and talents in support of the cause.

This year’s performers included Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Moe Bandy, John Berry, Trey Calloway, Allie Colleen, Linda Davis, Hannah Dasher, Ty Herndon, Jake Hoot, Dani-elle Kleha, The Kody Norris Show, The Malpass Brothers, Neal McCoy, Heidi Newfield, Makenzie Phipps, and Mark Wills, with surprise appearances by Chad Brock, Aubrey Nicole (The Voice), Thompson Square, and Billy Yates.

Sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms and Gus Arrendale, the benefit concert packed the house for the seventh consecutive year, continuing its tradition as one of CMA Fest week’s premier charity events.

“Kelly and I are once again honored to have been asked to host Country For A Cause,” said Sheppard. “It truly is one of our favorite concert events of the year and a special way to kick off CMA Fest. Thanks to everyone who gave their time, talent, and support to make our 12th annual benefit concert such a tremendous success.”

Sheppard noted that more than 20 artists volunteered to perform, making this year’s event one of the strongest yet.

“These folks have some of the biggest hearts in the music industry,” he added. “This year’s Country For A Cause was absolutely the best ever, and we are grateful for everyone who helped make it another sold-out event.”

Country For A Cause President Sherri Forrest echoed those sentiments while thanking the volunteers, sponsors, artists, and fans who continue to support the annual fundraiser.

“The entire Country For A Cause team is thrilled with the fundraising results from this year’s production benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt,” Forrest said. “A huge amount of gratitude goes to our volunteers, 3rd & Lindsley, Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, Mezek Films, our radio partner 106.7 Y’all FM, and especially the artists who give so generously of their time.”

She also praised the loyal audience that continues to fill the venue year after year.

“This year has been a rough one for everyone, and you still showed up,” Forrest said. “Thank you.”

Now in its 12th year, Country For A Cause has become a CMA Fest tradition, bringing together legendary performers, rising stars, and country music fans for an evening that proves Nashville’s music community is just as passionate about giving back as it is about making great music.

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!