Cage The Elephant Brings A Great Night Of Music To Ascend

The weather cleared and temperatures cooled for a great night of music at Ascend Amphitheatre (9/1) presented by Cage the Elephant in what lead singer Matt Shultz said was their 1st Nashville performance in 5 years. To say the least the fans were ready.

The lineup truly provided something for everybody and started off with high energy Punk/Blues rock duo Girl Tones. Girl Tones are quickly moving from a regional favorite to a force to be reckoned with on a national scene thanks in part to their inclusion on Cage the Elephants Neon Pills tour. Check out their latest single “Fade Away” released 8/30, produced by Cage the Elephants, Brad Shultz, and recorded at Nashville’s Battle Tapes Studio. Put them on your lists of bands to check out when you get the opportunity.

Next up was Willow Avalon with an excellent set full of pedal steel and classic tele tones in a departure from the more pop/americana centered sound of her recent major label debut on Atlantic records, “Stranger”. She brought out rising country star Maggie Antone for a duet on Avalon’s most recent single “Yodelaheeehoo”.

Bakar followed with a great set of indie pop sounds that had the audience singing along and dancing. This was Bakar’s second Tennessee appearance after playing Bonnaroo this summer.

Alt rockers, Young the Giant, were the final opener for Cage the Elephant and could have headlined the show on their own. They had the crowd in the palms of their hands and covered ground with songs from throughout their consistently great 5 album career. Lead singer, Sameer Ghadia spoke fondly of playing Nashville’s Exit/In before they exploded into becoming the critically acclaimed multi-platinum artists they currently are. Nashvillians are obviously Young the Giant fans based on their reaction to the music and standing for the entire hit-filled set.

One of our generations great rock bands closed out the show with a set that featured songs from their vast catalog of hits sprinkling in songs from their latest release “Neon Pill”. Singer Matt Shultz and his foil on guitar, brother, Brad Shultz put on a high energy show despite Matt Shultz having a broken ankle and wheeling around on a knee scooter.

Thanks to Cage the Elephant for putting on a great show with an excellent eclectic group of openers that provided music lovers with a great night in Nashville!

–Brad Lykken

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!