LISTEN: Maddie & Tae’s “Heart They Didn’t Break”

Jerry Holthouse July 5, 2023

Maddie & Tae are sharing the brand-new track, “Heart They Didn’t Break,” out everywhere. The song’s lyrics tell a story of true friendship in times of heartbreak, as the pair take turns on lead vocals and weave in their signature harmonies. Written by Benjy Davis, Anna Vaus and Ryan Beaver, the song is produced by Corey Crowder. Listen to “Heart They Didn’t Break” above.

“Our friendship has gotten us through so many phases of life,” said Maddie & Tae. “We feel like this song captures that sentiment so beautifully, and we are excited to share it.”

Maddie & Tae are currently on the road for headlining shows and festival appearances this summer.

