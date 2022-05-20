LISTEN: LeAnn Rimes’ “The Only”

Today LeAnn Rimes released new track, “The Only,” off her upcoming album, God’s work. The new soulful song features an accomplished group of GRAMMY Award-winning artists, including Ziggy Marley, Ledisi, and Ben Harper. Listen to the animated lyric video above.

Written and produced by Rimes and her longtime collaborator and close friend/producer/songwriter Darrell Brown, “the only” is a welcomed feel-good, World Americana-Reggae blended track that is arriving just in time for summer. The lyrics focus on the importance of being there for each other and helping others out, with the chorus emphasizing “the only way we’re gonna get there is if we hold each other’s hand.” “the only” is a departure from LeAnn’s traditional sound, giving fans another taste of the genre-bending influences featured on her forthcoming record, God’s work.

“It is an honor to have such a unique and diverse group of artists joining me on this song. Artists of like mind and heart that are also spreading a message of love in the world,” Rimes said. “‘the only’ really is all about community and connection, so I felt inspired to create the track in community with those I deeply admire and respect.”