LISTEN: Larkin Poe’s “Strike Gold”

Larkin Poe, the GRAMMY Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – have shared “Strike Gold,” listen above. “Strike Gold” marks the latest single from Larkin Poe’s upcoming sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, arriving via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, November 11.

“After years of being out on the road, this song feels emotionally anthemic,” says Rebecca. “Shoutout to all the good souls out there who keep showing up for their dreams, even when the goin’ gets tough.”

Larkin Poe will mark the arrival of Blood Harmony with their biggest North American headline tour to date, getting underway January 20, 2023.

Look for Larkin Poe at the Brooklyn Bowl here in Nashville on Friday 3/31/2023 at 8:00 PM. GET TICKETS HERE.