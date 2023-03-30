LISTEN: Jimmie Allen’s “Be Alright”

On the heels of earning his fourth career No. 1 with “Down Home” in January, Jimmie Allen has announced “Be Alright” as his new single off his third album Tulip Drive, released June 2022.

“Be Alright (15 edition)” – a special version of the song – will impact Country radio on Monday, April 10 and be available digitally on Saturday, April 15 via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group.

Co-written by Allen, Jason Evigan, Gian Stone and Castle, “Be Alright” is a breezy track, filled to the brim with an inspirational spirit that fans have come to know from Allen’s music. Often sharing inspirational quotes and stories on social media, Allen weaves a throughline of encouragement and perseverance through the song to provide comfort and hope to anyone listening.