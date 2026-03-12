LISTEN: Indigo Syndicate Return With New Single “Let Go Of Me”

Nashville-based trio Indigo Syndicate returns this Friday with their latest single, “Let Go Of Me,” a raw and emotional track that explores the complicated aftermath of toxic relationships and the struggle to finally move on.

Built around haunting synth textures and layered harmonies, the song showcases the trio’s ability to blend vulnerability with an infectious sonic backdrop. Lead vocalist Samantha Sanford delivers intimate verses that gradually build toward a powerful chorus that captures the emotional push and pull of a lingering relationship: “You’re gone but still won’t go / It makes me wanna be somebody else / I’m dancing with your ghost / let go of me.”

Written by the group’s three members — Preston Pospisil, Samantha Sanford, and Jharyss Granger — “Let Go Of Me” continues to define Indigo Syndicate’s evolving sound, pairing hypnotic production with emotionally honest storytelling.

Known for their genre-fluid style, the trio builds its foundation in pop while weaving in elements of rap, R&B, funk, punk, alternative, and indie pop. The result is a dynamic sound that balances groove-driven instrumentation with introspective lyrics, giving their music both emotional depth and danceable energy.

Indigo Syndicate has been steadily gaining momentum, earning multiple placements on Apple Music playlists including New in Alternative throughout 2025 and New in Indie 2025. Their music has also appeared in Audiomack editorial playlists such as Chill Pop and Alternative.

Their previous singles also landed on Live Nation’s Ones to Watch playlist, while the group has been recognized on the Lyrical Muse 2026 Artists to Watch and GlasseFactory 2026 Artists to Watch lists.

Fully self-produced, Indigo Syndicate continues to carve out a distinctive space in the indie-pop landscape, blending layered vocals, soulful textures, and stylistic versatility that keeps listeners moving while tapping into deeper emotional themes.