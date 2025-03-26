 


LISTEN: Hudson Westbrook's “House Again”
Photo by Peyton Dollar

LISTEN: Hudson Westbrook’s “House Again”

Breakout country artist Hudson Westbrook debuted across country radio yesterday with the #2 most added single of the week “House Again,” impacting airwaves nationwide with 50 first-week stations. (listen above)

“Hearing my songs on the radio is something I hope I never get used to,” Westbrook says. “Having ‘House Again’ played on car radios, in stores, and people’s homes all around the country honestly feels surreal given that I was listening to the radio working my day job not even a year ago.”

“Thank you to everyone out there who’s listening, to my whole team, and to country radio for the support and the belief in me,” he continues. “I feel lucky every day that I get to do this, and y’all have made that possible.”

Written by Westbrook, Dan Alley, and Neil Medley, “House Again” was highlighted in a Billboard Makin’ Tracks feature last week, diving into the creative process behind the single and calling it “a defining moment in Westbrook’s growth”.

Westbrook has been releasing and performing original music for just 11 months, earning devoted fans nationwide.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music.

